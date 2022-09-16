Officials Say that One Teenager, Two Children Have Died after Louisiana House Fire

Officials in Jefferson Parish say that three children have died as a result of a house fire on Friday morning. Reports say that family members of the victims have said that the 15-year-old who died in the fire was babysitting her two younger brothers at the time of the incident.

Reports say that a house fire in Gretna, LA has resulted in the deaths of three young children; a 15-year-old, an 8-year-old, and a 2-year-old.

The fire reportedly broke out around 9:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived at the scene, the house was engulfed in flames. Several agencies are on the scene investigating what may have caused the blaze, per reports.

The 15-year-old was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene while the two younger children were transported to the hospital but eventually succumbed to their injuries.

The report does note that family members of the victims have said that the 15-year-old was babysitting her two younger brothers at the time of the incident. The victim's mother is reportedly inconsolable over the loss.

Officials currently do not know why the children were alone at the home on a Friday morning, per reports.

