One Dead, Three Injured in New Iberia Shooting

New Iberia police are searching for the gunman they say shot four people on South Lewis Street, killing one of them.

That shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday in a shopping center near the intersection of Lewis and East Dale Street.

Police have not yet identified the deceased. A relative told KATC that the victim was at the store to buy a new pair of shoes for his grandmother's funeral. The conditions of the other three victims has not been disclosed.

According to investigators, a suspect has not yet been arrested. If you know anything about the case or who the gunman is, call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

