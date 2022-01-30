One Injured in Early Morning Lafayette Shooting

The Lafayette Police Department responded to a call of multiple gunshots around 2:23 am on Sunday, January 30 in the 300 block of E. Vermilion Street.

Once on scene, officers responding located one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the victim was parked and sitting in his vehicle when an unknown suspect began shooting at his vehicle, striking it multiple times.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.