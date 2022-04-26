One Person Shot Near Super 1 Foods on Thruway in Lafayette

Lafayette Police were called out to a shooting Monday night near Super 1 Foods on the Evangeline Thruway in the Hub City.

According to LPD Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green, officers responded around 8:30 pm to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of West Willow Street.

Upon arrival, Green said officers found one person with gunshot wounds.

Police say they believe the incident happened near Almeda Street and the victim ran to a nearby gas station on Willow Street seeking help.

The victim has yet to be identified nor is their condition known at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact Lafayette CrimeStoppers at 337-232-TIPS.