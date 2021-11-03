Opelousas Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Injured

One person has died and several others were injured in a crash last night just after 7:00 pm in Opelousas. KATC is reporting a total of seven others were injured in the crash.

According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon, it all happened at the intersection of Vine Street near Railroad Avenue.

Google Maps

An adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene while several occupants in two vehicles suffered serious to moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals, according to McLendon.

The investigation into the crash remains under investigation. Additional details will be released at a later time.

The name of the deceased has not been made public as of now.