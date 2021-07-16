Opelousas Doctor Dies After Hiking in Grand Canyon National Park

A St. Landry Parish doctor is dead after national park officials say he collapsed following a multi-day hiking trip in Grand Canyon National Park.

According to the National Park Service, Dr. Rodney Jason Hatfield began experiencing difficulty hiking while hiking up the Bright Angel Trail. Officials say Hatfield collapsed after reaching a rest house. People at that rest house began performing CPR on Hatfield and called for emergency responders. Efforts to revive Hatfield failed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County, Arizona, Coroner's Office are investigating Hatfield's death.

Opelousas Catholic School further confirmed the Hatfield's death in a prayer request post on Facebook.

Hatfield was a resident of Washington. He was a board-certified family medicine doctor who practiced within the Opelousas General Health System at its South Campus. Hatfield received his medical degree in 2007 from LSU-Shreveport. He also completed in internship and residency in Shreveport before moving to St. Landry Parish.

Hatfield is survived by his wife, Dr. Allison Hatfield, and four young children. Funeral arrangements are pending.