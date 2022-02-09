Opelousas Woman Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Hit School Administrator

An Opelousas woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening to hit an administrator at Opelousas High School.

The woman, 36-year-old Magon Richard, is the mother of a student at the school.

According to Police Spokesperson Major Mark Guidry, the disturbance occurred on Monday.

Guidry said during a meeting, Richard is accused of threatening to commit battery on a school administrator.

It is believed that Richard didn't actually follow through with the threat. Guidry said no injuries were reported.

Nonetheless, police were contacted and Richard was arrested. She was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on one count of assault on a school teacher.