Overnight Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead
For the second day in a row, a shooting in Lafayette Parish has left one dead.
Around 12:57 am on Wednesday, February 22, Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in progress in the 200 block of Verdun Street.
Once on scene, officers discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began rendering life-saving measures until emergency personnel arrived.
The victim, however, was pronounced dead on the scene as a direct result of the injuries.
The identity of the victim has not been released nor has information regarding any suspects at this time.
Homicide investigators are still gathering information and trying to piece together the facts.
More information regarding this investigation will be released at a later time.
Should you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
The other shooting happened on Mardi Gras Day in rural Scott when a 61-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man who was riding his bicycle.
