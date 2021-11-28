Pedestrian Hit and Killed Saturday Night on I-49 Frontage Rd Near Sunset

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the I-49 Frontage Road near Sunset on Saturday evening (Nov. 27).

According to Louisiana State Police, the pedestrian was walking southbound on the Frontage Road near mile marker 9 when they were hit and fatally injured.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be made public.

The driver of the vehicle was tested and determined to not have been impaired at the time of the accident. As a result, the driver was not charged in the incident.

No other information about the accident has been released.