(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Thunderstorms in Lafayette early Thursday morning dropped several inches of rain and flooded several roadways and neighborhoods in the area.

We had many reports of roads closed in the Lafayette area early Thursday, and now that photos have surfaced on social media, we see why officials were forced to close some of the major roadways in the city.

Lafayette was not the only city flooded as storms pushed through; we got photos sent to us from New Iberia, Youngsville, and Delcambre.

Video from downtown Lafayette early Thursday morning showed several inches of rain in the downtown district, with water entering some of the businesses as they prepare for Festival International.

Here are a few photos sent to us from listeners that show water in the roadways, in vehicles, and close to entering homes.

We encourage you to check on those who may live or work in flood-prone areas, they may need your assistance today as they begin the clean-up process.

Here are just a few photos from Delcambe Rd. in Lafayette that show extensive flooding in that area of the city. You can see water in the car.

Miranda Ramsey

Miranda Ramsey

Miranda Ramsey

More photos show flooding in New Iberia and parts of Lafayette. Several people had to be rescued from their vehicles in Lafayette after they got stranded in high water.

Submitted

Submitted

Crystal Ross

Walter Breaux

Walter Breaux

DOTD

Daniel Phillips from KATC TV-3 posted this photo of two small swimming pools. A viewer reported that the polls had about an inch of water in them when the rain started, but they are now filled with water.

This is a great indication of the amount of rain we got in South Louisiana on Thursday morning.

Daniel Phillips

In St. Martin Parish, roadways were covered with water, and traffic was diverted for the Thursday morning commute, too.

Take a look at the underpass in Downtown Lafayette, which forced the closure of the parish courthouse in Lafayette on Thursday.