Plumber Who Found Money Inside Wall of Joel Osteen’s Church Given $20K Reward

The plumber in Houston who stumbled upon "about 500" envelopes of cash and checks inside a bathroom wall of Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church has been given a $20,000 reward from Crime Stoppers of Houston.

A good chunk of the reward money came from Lakewood Church as they actually made a charitable donation to Crime Stoppers of Houston back in 2016 to help support its ongoing public safety work in Houston and beyond.

The good Samaritan stumbled across the hidden money on November 10 during a renovation project at the church.

"I went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall. I was like, 'Oh wow,'" the plumber told a Houston radio station.

According to police, the investigation into the theft remains ongoing.

On Friday, Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Manarious, who had been talking to law enforcement officials about bumping up the size of the reward for the plumber, got approval to do so:

Crime Stoppers of Houston is a public safety organization that thrives on the public safety of all communities. We believe that it takes all of us, working together, to keep Houston safe and thriving. In 2014, Lakewood Church gave us $20,000 to work on this case. In 2016, they chose to gift us those funds for operations. Today, we are gifting that same about of money to this Good Samaritan and wishing he and his family a wonderful holiday season.