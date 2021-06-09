Port Barre Teen Shot During Fight

A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot during a fight in Port Barre.

Police say that shooting happened around 8 p. m. Tuesday night in the 300 block of Osage Street.

According to investigators, the shooting happened after two teens began fighting. Police say a third person then fired shots, hitting one of the people involved in that fight. The wounded teen was taken to a nearby hospital. The teen's condition was not reported.

Police say the gunman left the scene before they arrived. They are still investigating to find out who fired the shots. If you have information, call the Port Barre Police Department at 337-585-6212 or St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

