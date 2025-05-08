( Austin, TX) Texas Lottery players returned to their winning Powerball form on Wednesday night as the multi-state lottery game made not one, but two big Texas winners in last night's drawing. The estimated annuitized jackpot for Powerball on Wednesday night was $65 million, and our sources at the Texas Lottery have confirmed that just over 19,000 tickets earned prize money following Wednesday's drawing.

The Texas Lottery also held a drawing in the Texas-based Lotto Texas with Extra! That game drew, hoping to find a winner for the top prize of $18 million on Wednesday.

What Were The Powerball Numbers Wednesday Night?

Lotto Texas with Extra! hasn't had a jackpot winner since February, when a ticket sold in Austin earned the fifth-largest Lotto Texas jackpot in history. The top prize was $83.5 million and was purchased at the Winners Corner LLC on Rockwood Lane. There was no jackpot winner in last night's Lotto Texas with Extra! drawing.

But four tickets sold for last night's game earned a prize of $12,067, and another eight tickets earned a prize of $2,067. It's pretty easy to see which ticket purchasers paid for the "Extra" in last night's Lotto Texas with Extra!, isn't it?

Naturally, the big "draw" for lottery fans on Wednesday nights is the Powerball drawing. That game featured a jackpot of $66.2 million when the ping pong balls came bounding out of the hopper. Here is what that looked like.

Our Powerball insider confirmed that no tickets sold anywhere where Powerball is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize. There were also no Match 5 Million winners.

Which brings us to the tale of two tickets sold in Texas. One of those tickets earned the largest prize paid out by Powerball last night. The other would have earned the largest prize paid out by Powerball, but they opted not to take advantage of the Power Play. I am betting that someone is kicking themselves for not spending the extra buck right about now.

The winning numbers from Wednesday's Powerball game for May 6, 2025, were:

14 15 30 40 59 Powerball 20 Power Play x3

If you're holding a ticket that matches the Powerball number or any combination of numbers including the Powerball, you'll want to confirm that win with a quick visit to the Official Texas Lottery website. You can not only verify your prize but also confirm the most efficient way to claim your money.

Across the Powerball footprint, only two tickets matched four of the five white balls, the Powerball, and had the Power Play option included. One of those $150,000 winners was sold in Texas.

Meanwhile, only five other tickets sold around the Powerball "universe" matched four of five with the Powerball and did not opt for Power Play. One of those five winners was also sold in Texas. So, do check your numbers.

On February 13th of this year, Texas Two-Step had a $500,000 jackpot winner on a ticket sold out of San Antonio. The game has had a few other jackpot winners since then, but it's been a while. That game will draw tonight, it's the only "major draw game" on the Texas Lottery Schedule for Thursday.

What Is Friday's Mega Millions Jackpot Worth?

The estimated top prize for Texas Two-Step on Thursday night is $325,000. On Friday, Mega Millions will hold its next drawing. The estimated annuitized jackpot in the multi-state lottery game is $100 million.

Please remember that lottery games do involve a risk of losing money. Only play if you can afford to lose. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call is free, and the referrals to counseling and care are free of charge for you and your family. Good Luck.