(New Orleans, Louisiana) - Three prisoners in a New Orleans jail were stabbed by another inmate.
FOX 8 reports that the three inmates were injured while in the Orleans Justice Center.
The New Orleans Police Department says that the stabbings occurred during a fight in the facility, but the names of those involved have not been released.
Sheriff Michelle Woodfork’s office is leading the investigation, and you have to believe that they are attempting to find out how the weapon used was admitted into the facility.
The conditions of the Orleans inmates have not yet been released by authorities.
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