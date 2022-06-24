The Safest Neighborhoods in Lafayette and Acadiana

The Safest Neighborhoods in Lafayette and Acadiana

Unfortunately, every Parish, city, and neighborhood in Acadiana has crime. Instead of focusing on the negative, we figured we'd rather talk about some of the fantastic neighborhoods throughout Acadiana and highlight "The Safest Neighborhoods in Lafayette and Acadiana". Let's go...

FBI's Crime Data Explorer

The Uniform Crime Reporting Program has just released its latest 2022 report through the FBI's Crime Data Explorer.

The UCR "generates reliable statistics for use in law enforcement. It also provides information for students of criminal justice, researchers, the media, and the public."

Included in the reports are crimes such as theft, burglary, murder, rape, property damage, motor vehicle theft, and assault.

Obviously, there's a good bit of scary information in these reports, and Acadiana has its fair share.

However, instead of focusing on the uncomfortable truths, we decided to flip the script and focus on the positives.

Neighborhoodscout.com has done a great job of putting all of the information in an easily searchable format, so you can look at all of the crime-related information HERE.

Something else the folks at neighborhoodscout.com have done is compiled the crime data to rank the safest neighborhoods in every city in the US.

Below are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Lafayette and Acadiana.

If you don't see a particular neighborhood you're looking for, you can search for it at neighborhoodscout.com.

The information you'll find below is, in most cases, are more areas of a city rather than a specific subdivision.

A neighborhood is technically defined as "a district, especially one forming a community within a town or city" by dictionary.com.

If you want to see more specifically where you live in relation to the areas listed, just click your city's name to see the map.

Safest Neighborhoods In New Iberia

1. Bronson / Oubre

2. Lozes

3. Bob Acres / Brousville

4. Daspit

5. Gajan / Morbihan

Safest Neighborhoods In Crowley

1. Ellis / Maxie

2. Ebenezer / Lyons Point

3. Crowley Northeast

4. Crowley East

5. Crowley South

Safest Neighborhoods In Sunset

1. Bristol / Frozard

2. Cankton

3. Grand Coteau

Safest Neighborhoods In Broussard

1. Capitan

2. Broussard West

3. Billeaud / City Center

4. Elks / Walroy

Safest Neighborhoods In Lafayette

1. New Flanders

2. Duhon Rd / Lagneaux Rd

3. Ambassador Caffery Pkwy / la Neuville Rd

4. Acadiana Wood

5. Johnston St / E Broussard Rd

Safest Neighborhoods In Abbeville

1. Abbeville North

2. Cheniere au Tigre / Esther

3. Charon

4. Mack

5. Grosse Isle / Rose Hill

Safest Neighborhoods In Breaux Bridge

1. Cecilia

2. Gecko

3. Breaux Bridge East

4. Champagne / Nina Station

5. Atchafalaya / Butte La Rose

Safest Neighborhoods In Opelousas

1. Shuteston / Veazie

2. Ledoux / Plaisance

3. Nuba

4. Boscoville / Gibbs

5. Opelousas South

Safest Neighborhoods In Rayne

1. Rayne East

2. City Center

3. Arceneau / Castille

4. Rayne West

Safest Neighborhoods In St. Martinville

1. Delacroix / Keystone

2. Banker Plantation / Bankers

3. Catahoula

4. Parks East

5. Parks

Safest Neighborhoods In Eunice

1. Frey / Judd

2. Bates / Hundley

3. Eunice Northeast

4. Eunice East

5. Eunice North

Safest Neighborhoods In Church Point

1. Deshotell / Higginbotham

2. Lewisburg / Swords

3. Town Center

4. Church Point North

Safest Neighborhoods In Scott

1. City Center

2. Scott West

3. Scott North

4. Sadou

Safest Neighborhoods In Kaplan

1. Andrew / Indian Bayou

2. Mulvey

3. City Center

Safest Neighborhoods In Carencro

1. Carencro West

2. Stekey

3. Carencro East

4. Vatican

5. City Center / Gloria

Safest Neighborhoods In Youngsville

1. City Center

2. Youngsville South

3. Youngsville West

