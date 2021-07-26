Savoy Road in Youngsville Closed for Next Two Days for Roundabout Construction

Savoy Road in Youngsville will be closed for the next two days for roundabout construction and drainage work.

The closure will include the stretch of Savoy Road between Cypress Gardens Lane and Chemin Metairie. The road will be closed Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27.

Officials say the closure is necessary to install drainage pipe across Savoy Road as part of the roundabout construction and drainage reconfiguration.

A detour route to E. Milton Avenue has been posted to help drivers avoid delays.

Cypress Gardens businesses and neighborhood will be accessible from Savoy Road west towards Decon and Verot School Road.