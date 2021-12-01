School Shooter Attempts to Lure Students Out of Classroom [VIDEO]

This was hard to watch.

A school shooter at Oxford High School near Detroit tried to lure fellow students out of the classroom while pretending to be a law enforcement official.

While students were locked in their classroom, the shooter knocks on the door and identifies himself as a sheriff's deputy, but those in the classroom did not believe it was a deputy and they remained under lockdown.

The one word that caught the attention of those in the room was "bro". You can hear the shooter say in the video below that "it's safe to come out bro."

One student is heard saying "red flag" as they knew no law enforcement, under those circumstances, would use such a term.

While the shooter is at the door, students escape through another exit and are ultimately brought into a safe location.

Sadly, three students were shot and killed in the school and several others were injured.

It is believed that the shooter was seeking revenge on other students after allegedly being bullied at the school.

New reports out say that the student used one of his father's weapons in the shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

The 15-year-old shooter was arrested in the school by deputies and a school resource officer. He reportedly put his hands up as law enforcement moved in on him.