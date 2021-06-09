Second Opelousas Man Arrested for December Homicide
A second man has been arrested for homicide in a shooting death that happened in December 2020 in Opelousas.
Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry says that they have arrested 19-year-old Omarion Beavers in connection with the December 19, 2020 shooting of Darrell Wheeler Jr.
Beavers was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.
Already arrested in connection with this case was 25-year-old Eddie Stagg, also from Opelousas.
Major Guidry says as they continued to investigate the shooting. They believe he was a principal to the crime. He was taken into custody four days ago.
