Second Opelousas Man Arrested for December Homicide

A second man has been arrested for homicide in a shooting death that happened in December 2020 in Opelousas.

Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry says that they have arrested 19-year-old Omarion Beavers in connection with the December 19, 2020 shooting of Darrell Wheeler Jr.

Photo courtesy of Opelousas PD

Beavers was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

Already arrested in connection with this case was 25-year-old Eddie Stagg, also from Opelousas.

Major Guidry says as they continued to investigate the shooting. They believe he was a principal to the crime. He was taken into custody four days ago.