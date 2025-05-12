Texas Teen Injured in Viral ‘Senior Assassin’ Game Sparks Warnings for Louisiana Parents

(KPEL) —As schools across Louisiana prep for finals and prepare for summer break, parents are warned about a viral senior prank game that is being taken too far in some cases.

Senior pranks can be a fun tradition for high school students, I'm sure you remember your senior prank, or maybe one from a class before you. They were probably simple, funny, and harmless.

The end of the school year is rapidly approaching, and with that also comes "Senior Pranks."

Now, social media has made everything feel like a competition, including senior pranks. There's nothing wrong with a little healthy competition until students are getting hurt in the process and school campuses are trashed.

Recently, Comeaux High School in Lafayette was trashed by students, and a handful of seniors lost their privilege to walk at graduation this year.

Thankfully, no students were physically harmed in their prank, unlike some students participating in 'Senior Assassin'.

What is Senior Assassin?

Each high school senior is assigned a 'target', another senior, to 'eliminate', shoot with a water gun.

The goal is to be the last senior standing, avoid elimination, and take out your assigned targets.

How Do Students Participate?

Splashin is an app designed to help organize water elimination tournaments, or in this case, participate in a friendly senior competition or prank. The app allows students to track their target's exact location.

Some students just create a group chat where designated students keep score and track eliminations.

Typically, the game is played off campus at extracurricular activities, school-related sporting events, or over the weekends at students' homes.

Sounds harmless, so what's the problem?

Police Warn Parents About the Dangers of Senior Assassin

A Texas high school senior is on life support after trying to 'eliminate' his target.

The video captured the moment Issac Leal climbed on the back of his target's Jeep and held on as the Jeep sped through the neighborhood. Leal held on for five minutes until they hit a bump in the road, causing him to fly off the back of the vehicle.

KSLA reported that he has a serious head injury and is on life support instead of preparing to walk at graduation in a few weeks.

Increase In Use Of Realistic Guns

There have been multiple reports of students using water guns that look exactly like a real handgun.

Police were called about a gunman wearing all black and a ski mask running through a Massachusetts neighborhood.

Come to find out it was a high school senior participating in Senior Assassin.

Louisiana Parents Warned About Senior Assassin Game

A large-scale water gun fight doesn't sound terrible, but it can quickly be taken too far. It's important for parents to be aware of the game, and the risks before their child participates.

There have not been any official reports in Louisiana, but like most viral trends, it is expected to make its way to Louisiana, too.