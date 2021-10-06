Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials have a video they are hoping the public will watch so they can identify the two people who stole an integral part of a Ford F-550 truck.

There are precious metals contained in catalytic converters, and these items continue to be stolen from trucks. As those vehicles are higher off the ground, a law enforcement source says it makes easy for criminals to rip-off the catalytic converters. Platinum, Rhodium and Palladium are some of the metals that can be found in catalytic converters according to the Universal Technical Institute. It's basically a filter, and while the truck will function without it, it will only be for a short time. The truck will start having trouble over time, with the engine, and the owner will likely will start smelling strange emissions coming from the vehicle.

This theft happened at around 3 o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, September 28 just north of Church Point, and the physical address is in the 2200 block of Lawtell Highway.

You can clearly see on the video the two people walking across this owner's property. Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials say both of the suspects are small in stature. Neither suspect is very heavy, and they are both wearing hoodies and other things to disguise who they are.

The two people ended up leaving with someone who was in a two-tone truck. Police say there was a light bar that was on the front grill of the truck.

Catalytic converters are not cheap to replace. They can cost anywhere between $700 and $1,200.

If you know anything, if you think you know the suspects, or if you think you can identify the person driving the truck, you are asked to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers phone number at 337-789-TIPS(8477). If you call to give authorities information, you will remain anonymous. If you prefer, you can download the P3 app on any mobile device. That's another way to give anonymous information.

You could get up to a $1,000 for the information that leads police to an arrest in this case.

Facts About Impaired Driving

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Politics Can Be Disheartening, But Pets Are Pure Love

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now