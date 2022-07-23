UPDATE From LPD:

At around 2:44 pm Lafayette Police Department responded to shots fired in the 200 block of Moss Street near the intersection of Mudd Avenue. Upon the officer's arrival, it was learned that a drive-by shooting had occurred between two vehicles, causing the victim’s vehicle to come to rest after striking a pole. One victim was discovered dead in their vehicle as a result of the shooting.

It is still early in the investigation and investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with information. Anyone with information can contact Lafayette Police Department or contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

According to multiple posts on social media, numerous roads are blocked on the north side of Lafayette due to a possible shooting incident.

Facebook user Rena Jolivette posted that shots were heard around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near the corner of Moss Street and Mudd Avenue.

Jolivette described the scene saying there was a vehicle that looked like it contained a shooting victim who was still in the car.

The post also claimed that a perimeter was blocked off including Simcoe Street, Moss Street, Mudd Avenue, and Sterling Street.

We've reached out to Lafayette Police and will update this developing story when we receive more information.