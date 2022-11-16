The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of discount grocer Shoppers Value has officially closed. That leaves the Baton Rouge-based discount grocer with only one Lafayette location open for business. The chain's location on Moss Street will remain open for Lafayette area customers.

According to reports the death knell for the Ambassador Caffery location of Shoppers Value was road construction. There has been construction on Ambassador Caffery and the cross street Dulles Drive for some two and half years and store officials say that construction created barriers for customers who wanted to come and shop.

The Shoppers Value business model touted groceries at wholesale prices with only a 10% markup at the register. Many of the Shoppers Value locations around Louisiana were those of former Winn-Dixie stores. In fact, the purchase and rebranding of six former Winn Dixie locations was the reason that Shoppers Value filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in 2019.

Principles at Shoppers Value said the expense and debt tied to rebranding those six stores were the catalyst for the bankruptcy filing. Shopper Value acquired many of those former Winn Dixie locations in 2018. Of those six locations, five of them have been forced to close including a location on West University in Lafayette.

The Ambassador Caffery closure will now reduce the number of Shoppers Value locations across south Louisiana. In addition to the Moss Street location in Lafayette, the company still has five locations in the greater Baton Rouge area. There is also a location on Jefferson Highway in New Orleans. According to reports the Ambassador location employed 35 people.