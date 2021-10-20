There has been a reboot of the Crime Stoppers of Vermilion Parish program. According to the group's Facebook page, they have received a $4,500 donation from the Abbeville Rotary Club.

Photo courtesy of Vermilion Crime Stoppers

They will be using the money to pay out reward money that leads to arrests, and they will use the money for costs associated with the program.

This is how the program is described by those involved,

Crime Stoppers of Vermilion is a non-profit organization operated solely by volunteers and funded by fees generated through the court costs of violators of the law along with public donations.

Our news partners at KATC, were on hand yesterday as the relaunch of the program was officially announced to the public.

Photo courtesy of Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook

As Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais points out, this program is about working with all of the agencies in the Acadiana law enforcement community.

Langlinais had the following to share with KATC about the program,

We're partners with Lafayette, and we love working with Lafayette and we work well together. It's just a point in time we feel that basically, we want to stand up on our own feet and we want to do our own in disseminating crimes where they need to be.

So, how do you report something? The Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line is 337-740-TIPS (8477). To find out more about Sheriff Mike Couvillon helping to start the program up again, you can click here. With the Crime Stoppers Program, you can remain anonymous. Another way to remain anonymous, but give information is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

Please, give any information you can to help Vermilion Parish law enforcement, officials.

At the end of September, I wrote about the Crime Suppression Unit being put back together in Abbeville as a way to curb violent crime.

