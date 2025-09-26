LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A woman is hospitalized after getting shot yesterday and her adult son was arrested, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Police Respond to Leonie Street Shooting

Officers responded to a shooting in progress on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 25) around 3:03 p.m. in the 200 block of Leonie Street.

Investigation Reveals Domestic Disturbance

A preliminary investigation revealed that a domestic disturbance took place between an adult male, the suspect, and his mother. The female victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Victim Hospitalized, Suspect in Custody

The male suspect, Julian Parson, 40, of Lafayette, has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of Domestic Abuse Battery with the use of a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury.

How to Report Tips to Police

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

