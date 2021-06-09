“Southern Nights” Bill Heads to Governor’s Desk

The bill that would make Allen Toussaint's song "Southern Nights" Louisiana's cultural anthem has received final legislative approval.

On Sunday, the Senate unanimously approved Rep. Vincent Pierre's (D-Lafayette) bill. The bill now sits on Governor John Bel Edwards's desk.

House Bill 351 received overwhelming support in the legislature. It cleared House and Senate committees unanimously. Rep. Blake Miguez (R-New Iberia) cast the only "no" vote against the bill during the House vote.

According to the story Toussaint tells in live versions of the song recorded in the years leading up to his 2015 death, the lyrics in "Southern Nights" are inspired by the trips from New Orleans to the country to visit his father's extended family.

If Governor Edwards signs the bill, "Southern Nights" would be added to the list of the state's songs. "Southern Nights" would become Louisiana's state cultural song. "Louisiana My Home Sweet Home" would remain Louisiana's official state march. "The Gifts of Earth" would remain Louisiana's official environmental storm.

If the bill is signed, the state would lose an official state song. "Give Me Louisiana," which was adopted as Louisiana's state song in 1970, would lose its status. This would leave "You Are My Sunshine," which the legislature adopted as a second official state song in 1977, as the state's only official state song.

