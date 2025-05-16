(KPEL-FM) In Texas, if you mention "guys in a striped suit," you'll get one of three responses. Folks will wonder if you're talking about escaped inmates from a Texas jail. Or, maybe you're talking about the guys on the field, the Dallas Cowboys love to blame for their inept performance, or someone will mention the sporting goods store, Foot Locker.

I am thinking with 230 different lock-ups in Texas and only 58 Foot Lockers, you might be inclined to lean toward the incarcerated answer, but come on, we're law-abiding folks, right?

That's why it might be a pretty safe bet that Foot Locker will be the prevailing response unless you live near a prison or are so caught up in Jerry Jones lies that you actually believe the Cowboys will thrive this season. Foot Locker is pretty popular in Texas, there are multiple locations of the brand scattered about the Lone Star State.

And besides the referee-inspired employee uniforms, the brand has been known for sporting goods and gear since its beginning in 1974. It is actually a spin-off of the F.W. Woolworth Company. The brand was founded as a separate company in 1988 when it rebranded several former locations of Kinney Shoes and former Woolworth's locations.

We have learned that Dick's Sporting Goods, another major sporting goods retailer has announced plans to acquire Foot Locker Stores around the country. The reported transaction is worth some $2.4 billion.

Foot Locker's CEO Mary Dillion told CNBC the combination with Dick's would allow for the Foot Locker brand to be even better positioned to expand "sneaker culture" and allow for a better customer experience while elevating the brand's position in the industry. READ MORE: 11 Places You Could Strike it Rich Searching For Gold in Texas

The Foot Locker brand is expected to remain intact, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and Atmos. The addition of the 2,400 Foot Locker stores world wide will be added to the 854 existing stores currently operated by Dick's Sporting Goods throughout the United States.

And now that the weather is warmer, we know you'll want to don your running shorts and tank tops and then realize, it's too darn hot to actually do anything in Texas, at least we can come up with several reasons to visit Dallas without having to be depressed about "America's Team".