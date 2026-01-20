A St. Martinville man is dead following a shooting late Monday night, and investigators say the incident began as a domestic altercation inside an apartment.

According to KLFY, officers with the St. Martinville Police Department responded around 10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Cypress Garden Road.

What Police Say Happened

Authorities identified the victim as Claude Collins, 45, of St. Martinville. Police say Collins was shot three times inside the apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators stated that a domestic dispute took place inside the residence prior to the shooting. During that altercation, Collins was shot, though officials have not released further details about what led up to the gunfire.

Arrest Made In Deadly Shooting

Police arrested Shawn Abraham, 18, and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the killing.

Authorities have not disclosed his relationship to the victim or what role he allegedly played during the incident.

Wife Also Facing Charges

Investigators also charged the victim’s wife, Sheena Marie Robertson Collins, with failure to render aid and obstruction of justice.

According to police, she failed to provide assistance to her husband after he was shot and took actions that impeded the investigation.

Bond information for both individuals has not been released. Officials say the investigation remains ongoing, and additional details may be provided as the case develops.