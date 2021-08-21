Which of These Texas State Fair Foods Would You Like to Try?

In about a month the State Fair of Texas opens for the 2021 run and as expected you will find all kinds of crazy food items. You will obviously find the traditional corn dogs, turkey legs and funnel cakes, but they do things bigger in Texas.

You will find some serious sugary and some out of this world savory items. But there are several things on the menu in Texas this year that I just don't think I would have the intestinal fortitude to try. What about you?

Texas State Fair Food Finalists - Would You Eat These Specialties?