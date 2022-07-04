State Troopers Investigate Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish

Louisiana State Police troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish that claimed the life of a man from Franklinton.

Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 35 near West Liberty Farm Road at around 7:15 Sunday morning when the man lost control of his vehicle.

Gossen says they do not know what caused the man to lose control of his vehicle, but they do know the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right side, and then it hit a bridge rail. Once the vehicle hit the guardrail, it started to flip over.

Louisiana State Police TSM Photo loading...

According to officials, 49-year-old Larry August Ragas, Jr. was not wearing a seat belt, and the man was thrown out of his vehicle.

The Vermilion Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Ragas dead at the scene.

Officials are still investigating the crash, and a sample was taken for toxicology tests which are routine in cases of fatal crashes.

Troopers have a few reminders for drivers and they are as follows:

Never drive while you are impaired by any substance

Never drive when you are tired

Make sure that every person in your vehicle is wearing a seat belt

Please follow all the rules of the road

Gossen says so far this year they have investigated twenty-two fatal crashes that have led to twenty-five deaths.

