By now we all know that the 2021 Louisiana Sugarcane Festival in New Iberia was canceled due to COVID concerns.

Once the majority of the board voted to call off the festival, they did all agree to still honor the contracts of those scheduled to perform for the festival

So yes, all scheduled entertainers were paid in full by a festival that never happened. I asked Mike Parich, who is on the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival board, why they elected to still honor the contracts of those scheduled to perform, and here is what he told me.

“Unfortunately the Louisiana Sugarcane festival and fair association out of caution for the status of Louisiana and covid voted at the time to not have a modified festival. We hope to come back bigger and better for 2022.

As an organization, we’ve elected to pay all performers for the 2021 lineup to ensure a good faith effort on our party to support our Louisiana culture of music that has been hit so hard over the last 1.5 years of this pandemic.

Thanks to all the love and support the community has shown to support our artist."

La. Sugar Cane Festival

Parich would go on to say that all of those scheduled to perform at the Sugar Cane Festival in 2021 have agreed to perform in 2022.

Slowly, we are now seeing some events and festivals return as COVID cases and numbers diminish and we all hope to see the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival come back strong in 2022.