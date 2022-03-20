Teams With Most Expensive and Cheapest Jerseys in Pro Sports is Surprising

Teams With Most Expensive and Cheapest Jerseys in Pro Sports is Surprising

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

I worked Patty in the Parc on St. Patrick's Day in downtown Lafayette.

Thousands of happy individuals wore green, enjoyed live music, and celebrated.

Some patrons were sporting green jerseys from sports.

I saw one Jets jersey, a green Saints jersey, a green Yankees jersey, among others.

Music events, festivals, and of course game day, are places to see tons of sports fans wearing jerseys.

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
loading...

It turns out, not every team in each professional sports league charges the same amount for a replica jersey. Who charges the most? Who charges the least?

OLBG analyzed the prices every team in the NBA, NFL, and MLB charges for their replica jerseys.

The NFL has the highest average cost of $100.14, while the NBA is second at $89.53, and the MLB last at $59.82.

However, the most expensive jersey belongs to the Toronto Raptors, who charge $149.99 before tax.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
loading...

That's more than double the New Orleans Pelicans, along with a dozen other NBA teams who charge $74.99 per replica jersey.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
loading...

The cheapest jersey in the NBA belongs to the Indiana Pacers at only $49.99.

That also matches the cheapest from all three sports.

MLB has 10 teams that charge $49.99 for a jersey, including the New York Yankees.

The most expensive in MLB is a brand new one. A Cleveland Guardians jersey will cost you $114.99.

For cheesehead fans, a Green Bay Packers jersey comes at the highest price among NFL teams at $131.82, while their rival, the Minnesota Vikings, only charge $80.00.

The New Orleans Saints are in the middle of the pack among NFL teams with an $89.99 jersey cost.

Here is a rundown of each league, from most to least expensive, according to OLBG.

NFL

1Green Bay PackersNFCNike$131.82
2Baltimore RavensAFCNike$123.00
3Buffalo BillsAFCNike$120.00
3Las Vegas RaidersAFCNike$120.00
5Cincinnati BengalsAFCNike$119.99
5Cleveland BrownsAFCNike$119.99
5Denver BroncosAFCNike$119.99
5New England PatriotsAFCNike$119.99
5Carolina PanthersNFCNike$119.99
5Los Angeles RamsNFCNike$119.99
11Tennessee TitansAFCNike$100.00
12Houston TexansAFCNike$99.99
13Indianapolis ColtsAFCNike$89.99
13Jacksonville JaguarsAFCNike$89.99
13Kansas City ChiefsAFCNike$89.99
13Los Angeles ChargersAFCNike$89.99
13Miami DolphinsAFCNike$89.99
13New York JetsAFCNike$89.99
13Arizona CardinalsNFCNike$89.99
13Atlanta FalconsNFCNike$89.99
13Chicago BearsNFCNike$89.99
13Dallas CowboysNFCNike$89.99
13Detroit LionsNFCNike$89.99
13New Orleans SaintsNFCNike$89.99
13New York GiantsNFCNike$89.99
13Philadelphia EaglesNFCNike$89.99
13San Francisco 49ersNFCNike$89.99
13Seattle SeahawksNFCNike$89.99
13Tampa Bay BuccaneersNFCNike$89.99
13Washington CommandersNFCNike$89.99
31Pittsburgh SteelersAFCNike$89.95
32Minnesota VikingsNFCNike$80.00

 

NBA

1Toronto RaptorsAtlanticNike$149.99
2LA ClippersPacificNike$125.00
3Oklahoma City ThunderNorthwestNike$124.99
4Golden State WarriorsPacificNike$119.99
5Utah JazzNorthwestNike$110.00
5Atlanta HawksSoutheastNike$110.00
5Miami HeatSoutheastNike$110.00
8Houston RocketsSouthwestNike$109.00
9Denver NuggetsNorthwestNike$108.60
10New York KnicksAtlanticNike$99.00
10Detroit PistonsCentralNike$99.00
12San Antonio SpursSouthwestNike$95.99
13Dallas MavericksSouthwestFanatics$75.00
14Boston CelticsAtlanticFanatics$74.99
14Brooklyn NetsAtlanticFanatics$74.99
14Philadelphia 76ersAtlanticFanatics$74.99
14Chicago BullsCentralFanatics$74.99
14Cleveland CavaliersCentralNike$74.99
14Portland Trail BlazersNorthwestFanatics$74.99
14Phoenix SunsPacificFanatics$74.99
14Sacramento KingsPacificFanatics$74.99
14Charlotte HornetsSoutheastFanatics$74.99
14Orlando MagicSoutheastFanatics$74.99
14Washington WizardsSoutheastFanatics$74.99
14Memphis GrizzliesSouthwestFanatics$74.99
14New Orleans PelicansSouthwestFanatics$74.99
27Minnesota TimberwolvesNorthwestNike$70.00
28Milwaukee BucksCentralFanatics$65.00
29Indiana PacersCentralNike$49.99

 

MLB

1Cleveland GuardiansAL CentralNike$114.99
2Tampa Bay RaysAL EastProfile$99.00
2Atlanta BravesNL EastProfile$99.00
4Miami MarlinsNL EastMajestic$89.99
5Arizona DiamondbacksNL WestMitchell & Ness$69.99
5Colorado RockiesNL WestMitchell & Ness$69.99
7Detroit TigersAL CentralStitches$54.99
7Kansas City RoyalsAL CentralStitches$54.99
7Baltimore OriolesAL EastStitches$54.99
7Boston Red SoxAL EastStitches$54.99
7Toronto Blue JaysAL EastStitches$54.99
7Seattle MarinersAL WestStitches$54.99
7Chicago CubsNL CentralStitches$54.99
7New York MetsNL EastStitches$54.99
7Washington NationalsNL EastStitches$54.99
7Los Angeles DodgersNL WestStitches$54.99
17Pittsburgh PiratesNL CentralStitches$51.99
18Chicago White SoxAL CentralStitches$49.99
18Minnesota TwinsAL CentralStitches$49.99
18New York YankeesAL EastStitches$49.99
18Houston AstrosAL WestStitches$49.99
18Los Angeles AngelsAL WestStitches$49.99
18Oakland AthleticsAL WestStitches$49.99
18Texas RangersAL WestStitches$49.99
18Cincinnati RedsNL CentralStitches$49.99
18Milwaukee BrewersNL CentralStitches$49.99
18St. Louis CardinalsNL CentralStitches$49.99
18Philadelphia PhilliesNL EastStitches$49.99
18San Diego PadresNL WestStitches$49.99
18San Francisco GiantsNL WestStitches$49.99

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness

Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history.
Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: featured, sports uniforms
Categories: National News, National Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top