Teams With Most Expensive and Cheapest Jerseys in Pro Sports is Surprising
I worked Patty in the Parc on St. Patrick's Day in downtown Lafayette.
Thousands of happy individuals wore green, enjoyed live music, and celebrated.
Some patrons were sporting green jerseys from sports.
I saw one Jets jersey, a green Saints jersey, a green Yankees jersey, among others.
Music events, festivals, and of course game day, are places to see tons of sports fans wearing jerseys.
It turns out, not every team in each professional sports league charges the same amount for a replica jersey. Who charges the most? Who charges the least?
OLBG analyzed the prices every team in the NBA, NFL, and MLB charges for their replica jerseys.
The NFL has the highest average cost of $100.14, while the NBA is second at $89.53, and the MLB last at $59.82.
However, the most expensive jersey belongs to the Toronto Raptors, who charge $149.99 before tax.
That's more than double the New Orleans Pelicans, along with a dozen other NBA teams who charge $74.99 per replica jersey.
The cheapest jersey in the NBA belongs to the Indiana Pacers at only $49.99.
That also matches the cheapest from all three sports.
MLB has 10 teams that charge $49.99 for a jersey, including the New York Yankees.
The most expensive in MLB is a brand new one. A Cleveland Guardians jersey will cost you $114.99.
For cheesehead fans, a Green Bay Packers jersey comes at the highest price among NFL teams at $131.82, while their rival, the Minnesota Vikings, only charge $80.00.
The New Orleans Saints are in the middle of the pack among NFL teams with an $89.99 jersey cost.
Here is a rundown of each league, from most to least expensive, according to OLBG.
NFL
|1
|Green Bay Packers
|NFC
|Nike
|$131.82
|2
|Baltimore Ravens
|AFC
|Nike
|$123.00
|3
|Buffalo Bills
|AFC
|Nike
|$120.00
|3
|Las Vegas Raiders
|AFC
|Nike
|$120.00
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|AFC
|Nike
|$119.99
|5
|Cleveland Browns
|AFC
|Nike
|$119.99
|5
|Denver Broncos
|AFC
|Nike
|$119.99
|5
|New England Patriots
|AFC
|Nike
|$119.99
|5
|Carolina Panthers
|NFC
|Nike
|$119.99
|5
|Los Angeles Rams
|NFC
|Nike
|$119.99
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|AFC
|Nike
|$100.00
|12
|Houston Texans
|AFC
|Nike
|$99.99
|13
|Indianapolis Colts
|AFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|AFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|Kansas City Chiefs
|AFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|AFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|Miami Dolphins
|AFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|New York Jets
|AFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|Arizona Cardinals
|NFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|Atlanta Falcons
|NFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|Chicago Bears
|NFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|Dallas Cowboys
|NFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|Detroit Lions
|NFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|New Orleans Saints
|NFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|New York Giants
|NFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|Philadelphia Eagles
|NFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|San Francisco 49ers
|NFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|Seattle Seahawks
|NFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|13
|Washington Commanders
|NFC
|Nike
|$89.99
|31
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|AFC
|Nike
|$89.95
|32
|Minnesota Vikings
|NFC
|Nike
|$80.00
NBA
|1
|Toronto Raptors
|Atlantic
|Nike
|$149.99
|2
|LA Clippers
|Pacific
|Nike
|$125.00
|3
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Northwest
|Nike
|$124.99
|4
|Golden State Warriors
|Pacific
|Nike
|$119.99
|5
|Utah Jazz
|Northwest
|Nike
|$110.00
|5
|Atlanta Hawks
|Southeast
|Nike
|$110.00
|5
|Miami Heat
|Southeast
|Nike
|$110.00
|8
|Houston Rockets
|Southwest
|Nike
|$109.00
|9
|Denver Nuggets
|Northwest
|Nike
|$108.60
|10
|New York Knicks
|Atlantic
|Nike
|$99.00
|10
|Detroit Pistons
|Central
|Nike
|$99.00
|12
|San Antonio Spurs
|Southwest
|Nike
|$95.99
|13
|Dallas Mavericks
|Southwest
|Fanatics
|$75.00
|14
|Boston Celtics
|Atlantic
|Fanatics
|$74.99
|14
|Brooklyn Nets
|Atlantic
|Fanatics
|$74.99
|14
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Atlantic
|Fanatics
|$74.99
|14
|Chicago Bulls
|Central
|Fanatics
|$74.99
|14
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Central
|Nike
|$74.99
|14
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Northwest
|Fanatics
|$74.99
|14
|Phoenix Suns
|Pacific
|Fanatics
|$74.99
|14
|Sacramento Kings
|Pacific
|Fanatics
|$74.99
|14
|Charlotte Hornets
|Southeast
|Fanatics
|$74.99
|14
|Orlando Magic
|Southeast
|Fanatics
|$74.99
|14
|Washington Wizards
|Southeast
|Fanatics
|$74.99
|14
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Southwest
|Fanatics
|$74.99
|14
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Southwest
|Fanatics
|$74.99
|27
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Northwest
|Nike
|$70.00
|28
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Central
|Fanatics
|$65.00
|29
|Indiana Pacers
|Central
|Nike
|$49.99
MLB
|1
|Cleveland Guardians
|AL Central
|Nike
|$114.99
|2
|Tampa Bay Rays
|AL East
|Profile
|$99.00
|2
|Atlanta Braves
|NL East
|Profile
|$99.00
|4
|Miami Marlins
|NL East
|Majestic
|$89.99
|5
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|NL West
|Mitchell & Ness
|$69.99
|5
|Colorado Rockies
|NL West
|Mitchell & Ness
|$69.99
|7
|Detroit Tigers
|AL Central
|Stitches
|$54.99
|7
|Kansas City Royals
|AL Central
|Stitches
|$54.99
|7
|Baltimore Orioles
|AL East
|Stitches
|$54.99
|7
|Boston Red Sox
|AL East
|Stitches
|$54.99
|7
|Toronto Blue Jays
|AL East
|Stitches
|$54.99
|7
|Seattle Mariners
|AL West
|Stitches
|$54.99
|7
|Chicago Cubs
|NL Central
|Stitches
|$54.99
|7
|New York Mets
|NL East
|Stitches
|$54.99
|7
|Washington Nationals
|NL East
|Stitches
|$54.99
|7
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|NL West
|Stitches
|$54.99
|17
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|NL Central
|Stitches
|$51.99
|18
|Chicago White Sox
|AL Central
|Stitches
|$49.99
|18
|Minnesota Twins
|AL Central
|Stitches
|$49.99
|18
|New York Yankees
|AL East
|Stitches
|$49.99
|18
|Houston Astros
|AL West
|Stitches
|$49.99
|18
|Los Angeles Angels
|AL West
|Stitches
|$49.99
|18
|Oakland Athletics
|AL West
|Stitches
|$49.99
|18
|Texas Rangers
|AL West
|Stitches
|$49.99
|18
|Cincinnati Reds
|NL Central
|Stitches
|$49.99
|18
|Milwaukee Brewers
|NL Central
|Stitches
|$49.99
|18
|St. Louis Cardinals
|NL Central
|Stitches
|$49.99
|18
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NL East
|Stitches
|$49.99
|18
|San Diego Padres
|NL West
|Stitches
|$49.99
|18
|San Francisco Giants
|NL West
|Stitches
|$49.99