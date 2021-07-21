Teen’s Body Pulled from St. Landry Parish Retention Pond

A 17-year-old is dead after drowning in a retention pond between Grand Coteau and Arnaudville.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz identified the teen as Jacory Levier.

According to Guidroz, Levier was riding his horse near Beau Chêne High School when the horse became spooked. Guidroz says the teen then fell off the horse and into the pond and never resurfaced. The horse then took off and was later spotted by deputies running across LA 93.

Levier, Guidroz says, was with a group of other teens when the incident happened.

The case remains under investigation.

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

Prevent Hurricane Anxiety By Prepping Now