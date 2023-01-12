Lafayette Police officers have been at the scene of a fatal crash that happened at around 2:45 Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Robin Green, Spokeswoman for the Lafayette Police Department, officials are trying to determine what led to this one-vehicle crash.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of East Pinhook right near the intersection of Clifford Street.

Details are very limited at this time as the investigation continues to unfold.

Police are asking for help from drivers this morning to avoid the area until they are able to clear the scene.