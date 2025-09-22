What should have been a normal youth baseball tournament in Katy, Texas turned frightening when stray bullets from nearby recreational shooting hit the field. According to witnesses and community members, people were target shooting on property near the baseball complex when rounds traveled across and struck the area where kids were playing.

A 27-year-old coach was hit in the shoulder during the chaos. Video from the field (below) shows coaches, players, and an umpire sprinting for cover as bullets ricocheted off light poles and onto the field.

Coach Treated and Released From Hospital

Thanks to quick actions from bystanders who used a belt as a makeshift tourniquet, the coach’s bleeding was controlled before paramedics arrived. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital and later released in stable condition.

The incident left players shaken up, with one coach recalling the look on the kids’ faces as they scrambled to safety. “I’ll never forget their little faces during that moment, it’s frightening,” he said.

Families in Louisiana Closely Tied to the Area

Although this happened across the Texas border, many Louisiana families travel to Texas (including Katy) for baseball tournaments.

Parents on social media quickly connected the dots, saying it’s too close for comfort given how many Louisiana kids could’ve easily been on that same field.

One commenter noted, “This kind of thing never should happen when kids are around,” while others questioned why a sports facility would operate so close to recreational gunfire.

Sidebar: What We Know About the Shooting

Law enforcement and eyewitness accounts indicate the bullets came from target practice happening nearby, not from someone intentionally firing at the field.

Recreational Shooting: People were reportedly aiming at targets on property near the baseball facility.

People were reportedly aiming at targets on property near the baseball facility. Stray Rounds: Some rounds traveled beyond the intended area, striking the ballpark and injuring a coach.

Some rounds traveled beyond the intended area, striking the ballpark and injuring a coach. Not a Targeted Attack: Officials have stressed there’s no evidence the game itself was the focus.

Safety Review Underway

TheRac Baseball Katy, the complex where the game was played, has paused all future activities until both law enforcement and its own investigation are complete. The Waller County Sheriff’s Office identified three people of interest connected to the recreational shooting, but no arrests have been made. Officials said they believe the incident was not intentional.

From the baseball families in both Texas and Louisiana, the message is clear: no baseball game should ever end with kids running from gunfire.