Texas Father Kills Child During Tragic Hunting Accident

A tragic hunting accident in northeast Texas claims the life of an 11-year-old girl. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office got a call about this incident on Saturday afternoon. Investigators determined a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter at a hunting lease in the Hallsville area.

Officers arriving on the scene found the child with life-threatening wounds. She was rushed to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview where she was pronounced dead. The little girl has been identified as 6th grader Daisy Grace Lynn George of Hallsville, TX. Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher is working with Hallsville ISD to coordinate grief counselors for all faculty and students affected by this horrible tragedy.

"Anytime a young person loses their life, it's tragic for all involved," Sheriff Fletcher said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the child's funeral expenses.

