Highlights

Texas cities occupy 8 of the top 10 spots nationally for collection account problems, with Garland, Fort Worth, and Arlington leading

Garland residents with collection accounts average 3.6 accounts each, the highest rate in the country

Collection account balances in Texas cities are rising rapidly, with some areas seeing increases over 4% in just three months

According to WalletHub, collection accounts can damage credit scores for up to seven years and signal broader economic challenges

Federal and state consumer protection laws provide specific rights and remedies for Texans dealing with debt collectors

Texas Cities Lead Nation in Collection Account Problems, New Financial Study Shows

Garland residents average 3.6 collection accounts each—highest in country—as eight Texas metropolitan areas rank in top 10 cities with highest rates of debt collection accounts

GARLAND, Texas (KPEL News) — A new financial analysis shows that Texas residents face the country's most serious debt collection challenges, with eight Lone Star State cities claiming spots among the top 10 locations with the highest rates of collection accounts.

According to WalletHub's latest report analyzing 100 major U.S. cities, Garland leads the nation in collection account problems, followed by Fort Worth in second place and Arlington in third. The personal finance company's analysis examines collection account data as a key indicator of financial distress within communities.

Texas Dominates National Collection Account Rankings

The complete roster of Texas cities in the top 10 shows the statewide scope of this financial challenge:

Garland - #1 nationally (Total Score: 71.46) Fort Worth - #2 nationally (Total Score: 71.18) Arlington - #3 nationally (Total Score: 70.85) Lubbock - #4 nationally (Total Score: 70.14) Austin - #6 nationally (Total Score: 68.10) Plano - #8 nationally (Total Score: 67.38) Houston - #9 nationally (Total Score: 64.70) Dallas - #10 nationally (Total Score: 63.47)

Other Texas cities ranking high in collection problems include Laredo (#11), Corpus Christi (#16), San Antonio (#17), El Paso (#20), and Irving (#22). Only Henderson, Nevada (#5) and Reno, Nevada (#7) broke Texas's dominance in the top 10 rankings.

Detailed Analysis of Top Texas Cities

Garland's Collection Crisis: Residents with collection accounts in Garland average 3.6 accounts each as of Q2 2025—the highest rate in the country. This average went up by about 3.4% between Q1 and Q2 2025, representing the 13th-highest percentage increase nationally. Despite having more collection accounts, Garland residents owe an average of $1,248 per account, which ranks as the 16th-lowest balance among analyzed cities. However, these balances jumped by over 4% in just three months.

Fort Worth's Financial Pressure: Fort Worth matches Garland with an average of 3.6 collection accounts per affected resident. While the city has nearly as many collection accounts per person as Garland, Fort Worth residents increased their collection account numbers at a slower 2% rate between quarters. Fort Worth residents carry the 42nd-highest average collection account balance nationally at $1,496, with balances rising 1.5% quarterly.

Tyler Butler via Unsplash.com Tyler Butler via Unsplash.com loading...

Arlington's Rising Debt Burden: Arlington ranks third largely because of sharp increases in both collection account numbers and balances. The average collection balance reached $1,545—the 36th-highest nationally—while increasing about 5% quarterly, the 12th-highest increase in the country. Arlington residents with collection accounts average 3.4 accounts each, with this number rising 4.1% between quarters.

Understanding Collection Accounts and Economic Impact

Collection accounts happen when creditors transfer unpaid debts to collection agencies, typically after 90 to 180 days of non-payment. These accounts represent serious financial red flags that can hurt individuals and communities.

The financial consequences go well beyond individual credit damage. Federal research shows that in 2016, third-party debt collectors recovered almost $80 billion nationally, keeping nearly $11 billion in fees. The same year, about $30 billion in credit card debt alone became seriously delinquent and potentially subject to third-party collections.

Collection accounts damage credit scores and can stay on credit reports for up to seven years, affecting residents' ability to secure housing, get favorable loan terms, and sometimes impacting employment opportunities in certain sectors.

Texas Economic Context and Contributing Factors

The concentration of Texas cities in the top collection account rankings reflects broader economic pressures affecting residents across multiple metro areas. Recent research provides context for these financial challenges:

Rising Consumer Debt: A 2024 LendingTree study found that Austin leads the nation in non-mortgage debt at $45,920 per resident, compared to a national average of $37,827. The study found that auto loan debt serves as the biggest contributor to Texas cities' high non-mortgage debt levels.

State Economic Pressures: Texas Comptroller analysis identifies four major Texas cities—Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio—among the nation's most burdened with nonmortgage debt. Factors include property tax obligations, with Texas ranking seventh nationally in property taxes at an average of $3,872 annually per resident.

Credit Market Trends: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas research shows that while overall serious delinquencies have dropped since the Great Recession, recent years have seen increases in late payments for car and student loans in Texas. Student debt that is at least 90 days past due represents about 13.3% of Texas student debt, while total balances have nearly tripled since 2006.

WalletHub Study Methodology

WalletHub's analysis evaluated 100 major cities using four key metrics: average number of collection accounts per resident in collections, average balance per account, and changes in both figures between Q1 and Q2 2025. The study weighted current collection account status at 75 points and changes in collection accounts at 25 points to calculate overall scores.

The methodology shows that Texas cities' poor rankings stem from both high current collection account levels and rapid quarterly increases, suggesting accelerating financial pressure on residents.

Legal Protections and Consumer Rights

Texas residents dealing with collection accounts have specific rights under federal and state law. The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) prohibits debt collectors from using abusive, unfair, or deceptive practices. Federal Trade Commission guidance notes that abusive debt collection practices contribute to personal bankruptcies, marital instability, job loss, and privacy invasions.

Giorgio Trovato via Unsplash.com Giorgio Trovato via Unsplash.com loading...

Federal Consumer Protections: The CFPB's Debt Collection Rule, in effect since November 2021, provides specific protections including limits on contact frequency (no more than seven calls per week about a particular debt), requirements for validation information, and restrictions on social media contact methods.

Texas-Specific Protections: Texas debt collection laws include a four-year statute of limitations on debt collection lawsuits and constitutional prohibitions on wage garnishment except for child support, spousal support, student loans, or unpaid taxes. Texas law also prevents debt collection payments from restarting the statute of limitations clock.

Resources and Next Steps for Texas Residents

Residents dealing with collection accounts should act quickly, as ignoring them can lead to more legal and financial consequences. The CFPB recommends that consumers request debt validation information within 30 days of initial contact and dispute any debts they don't recognize or believe are inaccurate.

Available Resources: Texas residents can access free credit counseling through nonprofit agencies that offer debt management planning and financial education programs. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau provides sample letters for interacting with debt collectors and maintains a complaint database for reporting violations.

Options for addressing collection accounts include negotiating payment plans, disputing inaccurate information, or seeking professional financial counseling. Financial advisors emphasize the importance of understanding consumer rights under federal law and taking advantage of available protections.

The widespread nature of collection account problems across Texas metro areas suggests that residents may benefit from increased financial education and consumer protection awareness, particularly given the state's rapid population growth and economic pressures affecting household budgets.