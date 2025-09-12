HOUSTON, Texas (KPEL News) - The scientific community has long been worried about the effects of rising sea levels and what they could mean for our coastlines. Especially here in the Gulf South, where hurricane season can also do a number on our coastal cities.

It can have a major impact not just on our states along the coast, but also the major industries that make our cities their homes, which could have major national impacts, as well.

Get our free mobile app

Scientists are deeply concerned about rising sea levels along Texas' coast. The state's coastline is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of sea-level rise due to factors such as land subsidence, coastal erosion, and human activities like oil and gas extraction and urban development.

Rising sea levels pose a significant threat to Texas' coastal communities, infrastructure, and ecosystems. Low-lying areas along the coast are at risk of increased flooding, erosion, and storm surges, which can lead to property damage, loss of life, and displacement of populations.

Coastal habitats such as marshes, wetlands, and estuaries are also at risk of being inundated or degraded, impacting wildlife, fisheries, and recreational areas.

Texas' coastal economy, which includes industries such as fishing, tourism, and shipping, is vulnerable to the impacts of sea-level rise, as well. Coastal infrastructure, including ports, roads, and utilities, may also be compromised, leading to disruptions in transportation, energy supply, and emergency response capabilities.

Given these risks, scientists and policymakers are working to better understand the drivers and impacts of sea-level rise along Texas' coast and develop strategies to adapt to and mitigate its effects. This includes implementing coastal management and restoration projects, improving flood protection measures, and incorporating sea-level rise projections into long-term planning and development decisions.

What Could the Texas Coast Look Like?

Credit: Climate Center Credit: Climate Central loading...

A lot of cities along the Texas coast could be at risk of being underwater in 25 years, scientific maps at Climate Central predict.

One popular tourist destination, Galveston, looks like it could be particularly ravaged over time. As an island surrounded on all sides by water, Galveston and its biggest attractions - including Moody Gardens - could be underwater if things don't change, climate scientists warn.

Credit: Climate Central Credit: Climate Central loading...

Are you worried about how threats to the coast could affect you in Texas? You can check out Climate Central's maps and see for yourself what could happen.