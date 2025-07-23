DALLAS (KPEL) — A summer vacation unexpectedly turned into a nightmare for one Texas family when a fun excursion in the Bahamas came to a screeching halt.

Brent Slough, 42, was snorkeling with his two daughters when his wife, Whitney Slough, tells KSLA that a small motorboat ran over him.

It is hard to imagine the chaos and panic that ensued once the Slough family realized that the propeller blade had almost completely sliced off the lower portion of his body.

His bottom was almost completely detached from his legs

Having a life-altering event such as this happen while you are out of the country is less than ideal. Even still, they managed to get Mr. Slough to a hospital in the U.S after what is described as a 'dramatic effort'.

After a day of insufficient care in Exuma and Nassau, Brent was airlifted back to the U.S., and is currently in the ICU in Miami.

In addition to processing such a traumatic event, Mrs. Slough is continuing to pressure authorities in the Bahamas to hold the three individuals who were in the motorboat accountable.

The three men did not stop after plowing over Mr. Slough; however, they were identified and briefly detained, but the Slough family hopes justice will be served and those responsible will be criminally charged, especially now that they are facing mounting medical bills.

I want justice for Brent.

Brent's recovery is far from over. He is now receiving medical treatment in a Miami hospital while his wife travels back and forth to North Texas in preparation for their daughters going back to school.

Mrs. Slough is still holding out hope that supporters and family can continue to apply necessary pressure to ensure that authorities hold the men criminally responsible since they fled the scene.

I feel like the more people that are calling them, the better to keep this front and center, so they really pursue criminal charges against these men that did this to Brent

Loved ones have started a GoFundMe to help raise funds for his medical bills and the air ambulance that will be essential for getting Mr. Slough to Texas, where he will continue to receive medical treatment and recover.

Donations are being accepted here.