Texas Head Basketball Coach Facing Major Controversy Ahead of Pivotal Matchup Against The Ragin’ Cajuns

The Longhorns of Texas are currently rolling in the world of college basketball as they are off their best start in recent years with a 6-1 record. Texas is also ranked number 2 in the latest top 25 AP poll. The Ragin Cajuns are set to have a date with the Longhorns on December 21st.

The Cajuns are currently sitting at 8-1 and ranked 7th in the mid-major polls. The Cajuns could more than likely go into Austin with a 10-1 record and a chance for a pivotal match against a top-ranked opponent. The Cajuns could very well face a Texas team that will be battling through some controversy surrounding their program after reports broke that the Longhorn head coach, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning.

Chirs Beard, 49, reportedly went through the booking process this morning at Travis County jail. Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked on third-degree charges of "assault of a family/household member by strangulation." Austin police responded to a "disturbance" call Monday morning where they would later arrest Chris Beard. The University of Texas has released a statement saying that they are aware of the situation and will continue to monitor and gather information on the legal process." As of right now, the University has said nothing regarding the job status of Beard.

The anticipated matchup between the Cajuns and the Longhorns could most certainly be played on the heels of this controversy. It's possible that the Texas squad could face even more uncertainty depending on what the University decides to do about the situation.

We will have to wait and see in the coming days if this will have any impact on the play of the Long Horns or not. Louisiana will travel to Austin on December 21st to take on the 2nd -ranked Texas Longhorns, you watch this matchup on the Long Horn network

