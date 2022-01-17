Texas Schools Need Teachers So Bad, They’re Asking Parents to Sub

Get our free mobile app

Schools in the Lone Star State are reeling right now in the face of yet another COVID-19 surge. Earlier this month, the Hays Consolidated School District in Kyle, Texas (just south of Austin) had so many teachers go home because they either had the virus, or had been exposed to someone who had it - there was a real danger that there wouldn't be enough people to staff the school. That's when admistrators reached out to a previously untapped resource: Parents.

Some Schools Continue In-Class Learning As Others Shutter As COVID-19 Spikes Continue Photo by John Moore/Getty Images loading...

Hiring Parents as Substitute Teachers in Texas May Not Be a Bad Idea

I don't think it's a bad idea at all, in fact - it might be the best idea. When it comes to keeping kids in line, Shreveport's own Dads on Duty program showed that when parents are in the hall kids behaved way better. This time, it's not discipline that is at issue - it's a lack of instructors. According to a report from the New York Post, administrators with with the school district have started recruiting parents via their Facebook page to be substitute teachers.

In-Person Schooling Continues In Utah As Many Districts Across The Nation Struggle To Return Photo by George Frey/Getty Images loading...

The Offer This Texas School District Has On the Table For Parents is Pretty Nice

The offer leads with a "Attention Parents" banner and follows with:

Now hiring certified and eligible non-certified Guest Teachers!

Rewarding work in education that fits YOUR schedule!

• Work during school hours

• Competitive compensation

• Access to health insurance

• Ongoing training opportunities

• Exciting bonus programs

This isn't the first time the Hays CISD has reached out to parents. Earlier this year, FOX 7 in Austin reported that flyers were sent to parents urging them to become substitutes. Reportedly, the school system needs around 500 subs in a regular year - but is hundreds short of that number right now.

Church And State Separation Examined Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images loading...

This Texas School District is Offering Good Money to Parents Who Want to Teach

To fill the gap, the district is reportedly offering substitutes up to $150 a day. Applicants will still have to pass background checks, get fingerprinted, go through orientation and more - but, according to the report:

...if the principal knows them and recommends them, the school district can waive the requirement that they have at least 30 college hours.

How Much Do Teachers in Each Parish in Louisiana Make? You might be surprised to learn the highest paid teachers in the state are in northwest Louisiana.