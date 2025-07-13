(Austin, TX) Fans of the Powerball and the Texas Lottery can certainly relate to the power of "0". Depending on which side of the decimal point that all-important placeholder lies, a lottery player in Abilene, Lufkin, Houston, Beaumont, or Montgomery might be the recipient of a nice win in Powerball or a life-changing win in Powerball.

Adventurous senior couple taking travel selfie at Giglio Island

Based on the details we've gotten from our sources inside the Texas Lottery, Saturday's Powerball has one of each of those kinds of wins. On one ticket, there is a prize that pays the bills, maybe pays off the cars, and buys a nice vacation. On the other ticket, there might be enough money to pay off the house, buy new cars, take several trips, and still have enough money left over to afford a trip to Whole Foods.

If you haven't figured it out yet, the Texas Lottery has confirmed a one-million-dollar win. That would be $1,000,000. And a one-hundred-thousand-dollar win. That would be $100,000. Now, can you see what a difference that extra "0" makes?

Let's see how we got to that point. Here is the drawing from Saturday, July 12, 2025.

The jackpot prize in Saturday's Powerball was officially listed at $237.1 million at the time of the drawing. No ticket across the Powerball "fruited plain" matched the numbers needed to claim that money. But there were some Match 5 Million winners. A ticket sold in Wisconsin matched all five of the white balls to claim a one-million-dollar prize, and that ticket's purchaser also opted for the Power Play.

Did Powerball Get A Winner on Saturday?

By opting for the Power Play, the Match 5 Million winner in Wisconsin earned a prize of $2 million. The other Match 5 Million winner was sold in the Lone Star State. The Texas Lottery has confirmed the big money winner, and we know where it was purchased.

Google Maps/Google Streetview

But there was also another big win in Texas on Saturday. Another ticket sold in the state matched four of five white balls and the Powerball. By rule, that ticket is worth $50,000 since that player did opt for the Power Play, that $50,000 was multiplied by "2" and is worth $100,000.

What Were the Powerball Numbers for Saturday, July 12, 2025?

Here are the numbers from Saturday's Powerball for July 12:

08 16 24 33 54 Powerball 18 Power Play x2

Based on data released by the Texas Lottery, "The Big Game with the Big Prizes" produced 37,936 winners in the state of Texas. So, there is a pretty decent chance you've got some money coming back if you played.

Alejandro Gara via Unsplash.com

Remember, there are nine ways to win in the Powerball prize structure, and prize amounts won in Texas range from $1,000,000 to over 24,000 players earning $4 or double their money back.

One Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Texas: Here's Where

The big win, the $1,000,000 winner, was sold in Fort Worth at a 7-Eleven convenience store on White Settlement Road. The Texas Lottery did not provide winner information for the $100,000 winner, but rest assured it belongs to someone.

There was no winner in Saturday's other big draw game in Texas. Lotto Texas with Extra! continues to pile on even more money in its quest to find a winner. The current jackpot prize for Lotto Texas with Extra! is $36.25 million.

Your next chance to win millions will come on Monday when the Texas Lottery and Powerball draw again. The Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $248 million for the annuitized jackpot. The cash payout for a jackpot win on Monday is estimated to be $112.4 million.

MegaMillions via YouTube

On Tuesday, players who choose to play Mega Millions, the other multi-state lottery game, will be hoping for a match that earns them $90 million, which is that game's estimated top prize.

Lottery games do require an investment on your part, and where there are investments, there are risks; the lottery is no different. Many players do lose money by playing lottery games. If you have a gambling problem and it is affecting your life, please get help. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call is free, and the referrals to counseling are free too. The difference it could make in your life is priceless. Get help if you need it. It's out there and it's free. Good Luck.