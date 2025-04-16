(Austin, TX) The newly revamped and reformated Mega Millions Lottery game is living up to the hype. In Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, the multi-state lottery game produced 596 winners in Texas who had their prize winnings multiplied by "10".

The new multiplier system is part of the "new" Mega Millions and Texas Lottery players appear to lapping up the winnings like a kitten drinks cream. If you didn't hear about the changes in how Mega Millions is played there are a few tweaks you need to know about.

What Are the Changes in the Mega Millions Lottery Game?

The first thing Texas Lottery fans will notice is the price jumped from $2 to $5. In the past you could spend an extra dollar to add the "Megaplier" but under the new format there is no need, you get a multiplier automatically. It could be anywhere from 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, to 10x. And those multipliers include Match 5 Million prizes too.

Here is how the drawing for Mega Millions played out on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Host John Crowe reminded us that last night just before the balls left the hopper the game's top prize was listed at $96 million. There was no jackpot winner. That has been confirmed by our sources at Mega Millions.

However, there were two Match 5 Million winners. A "Match 5" is when a ticket matches all of the white ball numbers but misses a match on the Mega Ball. By rule, a ticket with that number match scenario would win one million dollars. In the case of last night's winner, both from New York State, one ticket had a 2x multiplier for a win of $2 million. The other tickets had a 4x multiplier for a win of $4 million. Not bad for a five-dollar investment, huh?

What Were the Mega Millions Numbers for Tuesday Night?

Here were the numbers that we saw rolling out of the hopper during Tuesday's drawing:

06 10 13 24 63 Mega Ball 2

If you have matched some numbers and want to see how much you've won, visit the Official Texas Lottery Website. You can confirm your numbers and your prize winnings at that site. You will get information on the most efficient way to claim your cash too.

The biggest win confirmed by the Texas Lottery on Tuesday was a ticket that matched four of the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball. There were two tickets with that number match scenario and both of those tickets had a 5X multiplier assigned to them, so the prize wound up being $2,500.

The next Mega Millions drawing will come on Friday night. The estimated top prize in that drawing is $112 million for the annuitized jackpot. The cash payout on Friday is estimated to be $49.3 million should you be fortunate enough to hold a jackpot ticket from that drawing.

How Much is Tonight's Powerball Jackpot?

Your next chance at instant millions will come tonight with the Powerball game. The jackpot in Powerball is listed at $113 million for this evening. Lotto Texas with Extra! will also draw tonight. The jackpot in that game is $13 million. There will also be a drawing in Texas Two-Step. That game's top prize is $200,000.

Please remember that lottery games come with a significant risk of losing cash. If you have a gambling problem free help and counseling are available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. Good Luck.