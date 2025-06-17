Residents across Texas will not have their mail delivered to them on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The United States Postal Service announced that it will suspend mail delivery on the above date in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

However, the holiday premium for Priority Mail Express will still be available and delivered to those expecting it on Thursday.

While post offices will also be closed on April 19th for the national holiday, all operations will resume on Friday, June 20th.

For customers who wish to conduct business online, via the USPS website, you will be able to make purchases and track packages on the holiday. For those who need stamps for future deliveries, you will still be able to purchase them at stores or ATMs where they are sold, even on Juneteenth.

What is Juneteenth Holiday

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a holiday celebrated in the United States commemorating the end of slavery in the country. In 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved individuals were set free.

While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued on January 1, 1863, it took over two years for the news of its issuance and its enforcement to reach all parts of the Confederacy.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021..