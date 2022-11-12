Texas Mascot ‘Bevo’ Charges ESPN Cameraman at College Game Day [VIDEO]
Bevo was not in a good mood Saturday morning.
ESPN's College Game Day was in Austin Saturday morning when the Texas Longhorns mascot, "Bevo" had an issue with a cameraman for the network.
While the huge animal was being escorted to its corral, he swiped toward the cameraman a few times and even knocked the hat off of its handlers.
Luckily no one was injured here, but it was clear as day that Bevo was not in the best of moods.
Bevo finally made it to his destination without coming into contact with anyone, but the journey or walk there was scary a few times.
Check this out.
Now, this isn't the first time Bevo has acted up prior to a big game. Remember when he went after the Georiga Bulldogs mascot in the Superdome?
