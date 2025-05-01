AUSTIN,TX (KPEL) — At least two people have been charged after authorities reported bodies at a Texas mortuary were being used for illegal experiments.

Get our free mobile app

Texas police identified two suspects connected to unauthorized experiments being performed at Capital Mortuary Services in Austin, Texas.

According to KSLA Aaron Ali, 53, is accused of abuse of a human corpse and aggravated perjury. Additionally, Adeline Bui, 50, is accused of abuse of a corpse and tampering with governmental records.

Authorities are asking for anyone who worked at Capital Mortuary Services or has any information regarding the unauthorized experiments to contact police.

Reader discretion is strongly advised. This story contains graphic and disturbing details involving the alleged abuse of human remains.

What We Know About the Allegations at Capital Mortuary Services

In a press conference on Wednesday, details of what the police discovered during their investigation, which began in March, were revealed.

Austin Police Chief Liza Davis sympathized with the families who are not only grieving the loss of a loved one but are now dealing with their trust being violated.

No one should ever have to endure this kind of pain, certainly after burying their loved ones. This is an unimaginable breach of trust and respect for those families and their loved ones

A former embalmer at Capital Mortuary found that his name had been used 129 times to file fraudulent death certificates and filed a report also mentioning that Bui was performing experiments on severed body parts from corpses.

Austin Police Detective Brice Bishop confirmed that at least one deceased person's body was being abused at their facility.

Bui confirmed to police that limbs were cut off of the bodies to perform experiments with embalming fluid with and without formaldehyde for a medical research company based in Austin, called MedtoMarket.

Read More: Texas Apple Juice Recall: Parent Alert Issued

Detective Bishop says families are working to get the limbs of their loved ones back.

"We have physical photos of arms and then also confirmed through statements given in the investigation, but we have not located any severed body parts through our search warrants."

The CEO of MedtoMarket, Dr. Ali, confirmed that she did request the mortuary to 'observe the progression' of embalmed limbs; however, she denies claims of experiments.

Read More: These Are the 6 Most Violent Texas Cities for 2025

Authorities argue that "Dr. Ali provided human arms to Capital Mortuary Services, a facility not approved by the state, for experimental testing involving embalming fluid."

Attorneys say that all the body parts used were donated to Dr. Ali's company and deny claims that the procedures performed were unauthorized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department.