Rescue and recovery efforts continue as flood death toll climbs

What began as a tragic flash flood in Texas’ Hill Country has now turned into one of the deadliest natural disasters the area has seen in years. As of Saturday morning (7/5), 27 people have been confirmed dead following catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River, 18 adults and 9 children, according to Kerr County officials.

According to KHOU, Authorities also confirmed that 27 girls from Camp Mystic, a popular summer camp located along the river, are still unaccounted for. Search and rescue operations remain ongoing as the community braces for what Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. called “a hard day.”

“We will not stop until every single person is found,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, calling the situation devastating. “It’s going to take a while.”

A wall of water swept away camps, cabins, and families

Between 4 and 6 a.m. on July 4, a slow-moving storm dropped more than a foot of rain, causing the Guadalupe River to rise over 26 feet in just two hours. The wall of water caught many residents and campers off guard, sweeping through summer camps, RV parks, and homes along the riverbank during the early morning hours.

More than 850 people were rescued, many of them found clinging to trees, trailers, or rooftops for hours, waiting for help to arrive.

27 confirmed fatalities, identities still pending

Officials say the 27 known victims include:

18 adults , six of whom are still unidentified

, six of whom are still 9 children, with one child’s identity not yet confirmed

Due to the ongoing nature of recovery operations and the condition in which some victims were found, names and additional details have not been publicly released. Officials are urging patience and asking the public not to speculate online.

If you believe someone is still missing, call 830-258-1111 or email floodrecovery@co.kerr.tx.us to file a report with Kerr County authorities.

Camp Mystic: Dozens of girls still missing

Camp Mystic, which hosted over 750 campers for the July 4th weekend, was among the hardest-hit locations.

While many were safely evacuated, at least 27 girls from the camp remain unaccounted for, and a few of the recovered victims have been confirmed to be campers.

City Manager Dalton Rice, speaking during Saturday morning’s press conference, said the search is focused on both surrounding woods and riverfront areas, with crews continuing their efforts by land, water, and air.

A community in mourning, a region on high alert

The magnitude of this disaster has prompted state and federal support, with Texas Task Force teams, Texas Game Wardens, and federal emergency personnel working alongside local responders in the rescue and recovery operation.

“People need to know today will be a hard day,” said Mayor Herring. “Please pray for our community.”

Power, water, and communications remain spotty in parts of the county, and emergency officials are asking people to avoid the area unless they are assisting with recovery. Those looking to help are encouraged to follow the City of Kerrville Facebook page for real-time updates and verified donation or volunteer opportunities.

Louisiana ties and potential Cajun Navy support

With Camp Mystic drawing families from across the South, many in Acadiana are closely monitoring the updates.

Several Louisiana families have already reported relatives and loved ones missing, and Louisiana-based rescue organizations, like the Cajun Navy, have made their way to Texas to assist.

As floodwaters recede, the full extent of the destruction is only beginning to come into focus. Families wait by the phone, hoping for a miracle, while first responders continue their search.

The next official update from Kerr County is expected at 2 p.m. Saturday.

If you have any information about someone missing due to the flood:

Call: 830-258-1111

Email: floodrecovery@co.kerr.tx.us

Stay connected to official updates here: KHOU Report

Watch full news briefing: YouTube