TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: 19 Children, 3 Adults Confirmed Dead

UPDATE, 9:26 PM 5/24/22

The death toll has risen to a total of 22: 19 students and 3 adults.

UPDATE, 7:38 PM 5/24/22

The death toll from the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, now stands at 21: 18 students and 3 adults, including the shooter, are dead.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Reports are also saying that the 18-year-old shooter is dead. It is being reported that the shooter was a student at a local high school.

Uvalde, Texas is located about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Authorities at the school are describing "an ugly scene", according to the live report from ABC News.

A local hospital is reporting that at least 2 children have died from their injuries sustained during the shooting.

This is a developing story.

