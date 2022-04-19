The Dallas Morning News is reporting that some Texas State Police will have to soon lose weight or face the consequences.

According to a document obtained by the Dallas news source, some 400 troopers will have to lose weight by the end of the year.

If they don't lose weight, troopers may not be promoted from within, work overtime detail, or may even be removed from enforcement duties completely.

The DPS says such weight requirements are being enforced on troopers in order to promote good health and physical fitness.

The Dallas Morning News reports that "Men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts."

The latest policy will apply to over 4,000 troopers and others now part of the border governor's border mission.