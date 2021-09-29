Texas Teen Suspected of Stabbing Twin Sister to Death

Deputies in Katy Texas have detained a 17 year old teen boy for questioning stemming from the stabbing death of his twin sister.

The boy's twin sister was pronounced dead at the scene from the stab wounds allegedly sustained at the hands of her own brother.

The 17 year old teen called 911 in reference to his sister's death and deputies claim the boy was performing CPR on his sister when they arrived on the scene.

The teen is still detained and being questioned in Katy Texas. As of Wednesday afternoon, the teen had not yet been officially charged.