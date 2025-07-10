(Austin, TX) No, it wasn't a $217.1 million jackpot win, but the Texas Lottery has confirmed that a ticket sold in the Lone Star State won the largest prize awarded in the Powerball lottery drawing for Wednesday night. The Powerball game has made recent winners in Carthage, McAllen, and San Antonio, and last night, a new name was added to the list.

Big money wins in the multi-state lottery game Powerball are not a rare occurrence in the state of Texas. Based on our very loose personal calculations, a Texas-sold ticket wins at least a $50,000 prize playing Powerball about once a week. It's very seldom that Texas Lottery fans who play Powerball go more than seven days without a "big win" to contemplate.

Wednesday's win was a big one. Before we spoil the surprise for you, here is the drawing from the July 9, 2025, Powerball game.

Just to reconfirm, there was no jackpot winner sold across the Powerball footprint for Wednesday's game. There were eight tickets sold across the Powerball landscape that earned a Match 5 Million prize. In other words, they matched all five of the white balls but not the Powerball. Those winning tickets were sold in Florida, Nebraska, and there were two winners each in California, Illinois, and Massachusetts.

Powerball Ticket in Texas Claims $2 Million Prize Wednesday Night

A Texas-sold ticket also hit the Match 5 in Wednesday's Powerball, but the Texas Lottery player opted to spend the extra buck and utilize the game's Power Play feature. That extra dollar, according to the rules of Powerball, earned that player an extra $1 million. For a total prize win of $2 million.

This past Saturday, a ticket sold in Lafayette, Louisiana, earned a $2 million prize by using that same number match scenario with the Power Play, so if you do play Powerball, it might behoove you to consider the Power Play. Speaking of the Power Play, let's check the numbers from Wednesday's drawing.

What Were Wednesday's Powerball Lottery Numbers?

05 09 25 28 69 Powerball 05 Power Play x2

Remember, there are nine different ways to win in the Powerball game, and a quick visit to the Official Texas Lottery website is a great way to check your numbers. That site also has prize redemption information that you can use to claim your prize in a timely manner.

Our sources inside the Texas Lottery in Austin have revealed that the $2 million Texas winner was sold in Frisco, Texas, at the Walmart Super Center on Preston Road. What makes this ticket a bit of an anomaly is that the numbers were not chosen by Quick Pick. Most big money winners in the Texas Lottery are a result of the random number generator, but in this case, the player knew what they were doing, or they were playing a hunch.

How Much is the Powerball Jackpot on Saturday Night Going to Be?

Since there was no jackpot winner, the Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. The next time to play Powerball will be on Saturday night. The estimated annuitized jackpot in that game will be $234 million or $106.6 million for the cash payout.

Your next chance at instant millions will be on Friday night when the Mega Millions game draws for a jackpot prize of $80 million. Please remember that lottery games do involve a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referrals to counseling are made available at no cost to you or your family. Good Luck.